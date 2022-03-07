Wardlow Wins Ladder Match at AEW Revolution to Receive TNT Title Shot

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution on Sunday night to earn a shot at the TNT Championship.

He beat out five other competitors in the star-studded bout, prevailing over Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee and Christian Cage.

Sunday marked the second time the Face of the Revolution ladder match has been held in All Elite Wrestling. The first occurred at last year's event and saw Scorpio Sky beat Cody Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Max Caster and Penta El Zero Miedo.

In the weeks leading up to Revolution 2022, qualifying matches were held on Dynamite and Rampage to determine who would take part.

Making his AEW debut three months after his surprising release by WWE, Lee faced Isiah Kassidy of Private Party in a qualifying match on the Feb. 9 edition of Dynamite and beat him emphatically to move one step closer to a TNT title opportunity.

In the other qualifying matches, Wardlow defeated Caster, Starks beat Dark Order's 10, Hobbs defeated Dante Martin, and Cassidy beat Anthony Bowens.

Finally, on the go-home episode of Rampage before Revolution, Christian took down Ethan Page to complete the field.

On Sunday, the six participants battled for the chance to go up against Sammy Guevara, who is in the midst of his second reign as TNT champion.

Guevara beat Rhodes for the title in a ladder match in January and subsequently defended it in hard-fought battles against Kassidy, Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

Now Guevara is set to face arguably his biggest challenge yet in the form of Wardlow.

Wardlow has been one of AEW's dominant wrestlers for some time but has often been overshadowed by MJF. Now his spotlight is increasing, he may finally be ready to be a titleholder in the company.

