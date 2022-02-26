Christian Eriksen Makes Return for Brentford 8 Months After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Christian Eriksen made his return to competitive soccer Saturday, eight months after going into cardiac arrest during a match at UEFA Euro 2020.

Eriksen took the pitch for Brentford during their English Premier League home game with Newcastle United:

The Denmark native entered the match in the 52nd minute as a substitute for Mathias Jensen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.