MLB Spring Training Games Won't Start Before March 8 amid CBA Talks

Major League Baseball spring training games will not start before March 8 amid ongoing collective bargaining agreement talks between MLB and the MLBPA.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported the latest news:

The report comes after an MLB spokesperson said Wednesday that some regular-season games will be canceled if MLB and MLBPA don't agree to a new CBA by Monday.

MLB locked out the players on Dec. 2 after the previous CBA expired without a new one in place. The league had already announced that the start of spring training games had been postponed until March 5.

The regular season is currently scheduled to start on March 31 with all 30 teams in action.

As far as Friday's proceedings went, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark in a one-on-one meeting, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided word from an MLB spokesperson:

The specifics of that conversation are unknown, but MLB and MLBPA are set to meet again Saturday.

Earlier Friday, Rogers reported MLB and MLBPA had made progress on issues related to the draft. Joel Sherman of the New York Post added more insight:

Cactus and Grapefruit League games were scheduled to begin Saturday. Instead, the lockout continues as MLB and MLBPA continue to work toward a new deal.