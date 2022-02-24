Nick Kyrgios Says He Had Suicidal Thoughts in Post About One of His 'Darkest Periods'

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios opened up about his mental health Thursday, discussing "having suicidal thoughts" during "one of my darkest periods" three years ago.

Kyrgios shared a photo on Instagram from the 2019 Australian Open, writing that signs of his self-harm were visible on his arm. He said at the time he was "literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions."

"I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family & friends," Kyrgios wrote. "I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive."

The 26-year-old explained he now wants to be an example for those who are experiencing similar feelings that he did.

"Please, don’t feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out," he said.

Kyrgios lost in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open, a result that set to the tone for a difficult 2019 season. In the middle of a third-round defeat to Andrey Rublev at the U.S. Open that year, he said during a break in play: "I don’t even want to be here."

Now, he's less than a month removed from one of his biggest achievements in tennis. He teamed with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles title.

"I feel like a completely different person, to be honest," he said after their final win. "Just happy. Honestly, off days I was waking up at 7:30, coming here hitting at 8:30, ice bath. I just thank my team."