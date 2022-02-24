MLB Rumors: 'Minimal' Progress Made by Players, Owners During Thursday's CBA Talks

2021 Diamond Images via Getty Images

Thursday's meetings between Major League Baseball and the players association reportedly didn't result in much progress as the league-implemented lockout continues.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported "progress was minimal" Thursday with just four days remaining until the league's deadline for reaching a deal before regular-season games will be canceled.

"They've had four days to move and there's been next to nothing—just incremental," Passan noted.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic explained the players made a proposal that narrowed the scope of service-time manipulation to fewer players and a proposal for the draft that would keep the seven-pick lottery in place but penalize teams in other ways for back-to-back losing seasons.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Passan provided additional context:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This comes after a league spokesperson told reporters, "A deadline is a deadline," when saying games will be canceled starting Monday. "Missed games are missed games. Salary will not be paid for those games."

That it was the league suddenly imposing such a strict deadline was notable since it waited a full 43 days to make a counterproposal in previous negotiations.

Rogers reported Tuesday that the union rejected the league's suggestion to use a federal mediator for the second time.

The pattern to this point has been minor concessions on each side but little meaningful progress on major issues. Given that reality, it is difficult to feel optimistic about the possibility of there being a deal in place by Monday, regardless of the league's supposed deadline.

Spring training games were initially scheduled to start on Saturday, but that clearly will not happen. Opening Day is now in serious danger with no end to the back-and-forth in sight as of Thursday.

When the two sides do finally reach an agreement, there are a number of free agents who still have to sign with teams. It is also logical to expect players will need weeks of spring training to ramp up before the regular season, so it could be a while until there are meaningful MLB games.