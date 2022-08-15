Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu to Undergo Imaging on Foot/Toe Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed infielder DJ LeMahieu has a foot/toe issue following the team's 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Boone told reporters LeMahieu is due to get imaging on the troublesome area Monday.

The 34-year-old is hitting .279 with 12 home runs in 104 games this year.

LeMahieu has mostly avoided injuries this season after a wrist issue slowed him down. The latest news could be a continuation of negative health problems for the veteran.

He ended the 2021 season on the injured list with a hip issue and later underwent surgery for a core muscle injury in October. He recovered by February, but the issues coincided with a disappointing season that featured a .268 batting average, his worst since 2014, and a .711 OPS in 150 games.

It was a steep drop from his previous two years in New York, finishing in the top five of MVP voting each season. In 2020, LeMahieu led the league with a .364 average and 1.011 OPS while adding 10 home runs in 50 games during the shortened season.

The Yankees rewarded him with a six-year, $90 million deal before the start of the 2021 campaign, but his performance at the plate has not been at the same level as it was prior to the big contract.

LeMahieu still plays an important role for New York, especially with his ability to line up at first base, second base and third base. Losing him for an extended stretch could hurt the team's chances of locking up an American League East title.