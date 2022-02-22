Phil Mickelson 'Deeply Sorry' for Making 'Reckless' Saudi Golf League Comments

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Amid backlash to his controversial comments about the new Saudi Golf League, Phil Mickelson issued an apology on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mickelson called his comments "reckless" and said he was "deeply sorry for my choice of words."

Mickelson also seemed to indicate he would be taking a break from competitive golf.

"The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level," his statement said. "I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be."

In an upcoming unauthorized biography, Mickelson told Alan Shipnuck he wanted to use Saudi Arabia's interest in signing top stars for its own tour to leverage the PGA Tour into giving the players more money despite the country's history of human rights issues:

"They’re scary motherf--kers to get involved with. We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour."

In response to Mickelson's claim in the statement that his comments in the biography were off the record, Shipnuck tweeted that is "completely false" and he will "have more to say on that shortly."

Rory McIlroy, who has been adamant about not supporting the Saudi league, told reporters that Mickelson's comments were "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant."

Justin Thomas called Mickelson's desire to use Saudi Arabia as leverage on the PGA Tour an "egotistical statement."

Per Joel Beall of Golf Digest, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has backed LIV Golf Investments in an attempt to start a rival circuit that can challenge the PGA Tour as the world's premier golf league.

Beall noted the PIF is "essentially the financial arm of the Saudi Arabia government" and has been using its money in an attempt to improve its reputation in other parts of the world by "heavily" investing in sports organizations and events.

The Human Rights Watch website has detailed several human rights violations by Saudi Arabia in recent years, including authorities failing to hold high-level government officials accountable for their suspected involvement in the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Per a March 2021 report from Grant Liberty (h/t Ruth Michaelson of The Guardian), Saudi Arabia has spent "at least" $1.5 billion on marquee sporting events in an attempt to boost its reputation around the world.

The Spanish Football Association, WWE and a 2019 boxing match between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua are among the notable events/organizations doing business in Saudi Arabia.

Mickelson joined the PGA Tour in 1992. The 51-year-old is tied for eighth all-time with 45 wins on the circuit. His six career wins in major tournaments are tied with Lee Trevino for 12th all-time.

Most recently, Lefty played in the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January. He missed the cut after shooting three over par through the first two rounds.