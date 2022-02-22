Freddie Freeman Rumors: Insiders Believe Star Will 'Land Somewhere Outside' of Braves

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Though most around MLB had expected free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman to return to the Atlanta Braves this offseason, ESPN's Buster Olney reported "the industry view has shifted."

There has been a reported "standoff" in negotiations, with Freeman seeking a six-year deal while the Braves offered $135 million over five years. It could cause the 32-year-old to "land somewhere outside of Atlanta," Olney reported.

"I think [the Braves] will move quickly to settle on an alternative and move on to get past the conversation," an official told Olney.

Teams are unable to sign free agents during the current lockout, but both sides could seek new options when the offseason resumes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.