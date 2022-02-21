Novak Djokovic 'Satisfied' with His Play After Win in 1st Match of 2022

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Novak Djokovic played his first tennis match of the year in the Dubai Championships on Monday, defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to move on to the second round, where he'll face either Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur.

The Serbian told reporters after the win that he was happy with how he played, especially after not taking the court for nearly three months:

"I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months. Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it's normal to expect that [in my] first match after a while."

Entering Monday, Djokovic hadn't played since the ATP World Tour Finals in November 2021, where he fell to Germany's Alexander Zverev 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3. The 34-year-old was deported from Australia last month for being unvaccinated and was unable to compete in the 2022 Australian Open.

According to Sky Sports, Djokovic "received an extremely positive reception" from fans who attended Monday's match in the United Arab Emirates. Serbian flags filled the stands, and many were chanting his name.

Djokovic said after Monday's win:

"I couldn't have asked for a better reception. It's been a while since I played my last match, I couldn't have picked a better place to kick-start the season and [have] the best possible experience. Thank you very much for your support and welcoming me the way that you did."

While the world No. 1 is competing this month, his status for next month's Indian Wells Masters is unclear. As of mid-February, non-U.S. citizens must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the country.

Djokovic might also not be allowed to play in the French Open in May. France recently passed a law requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter public spaces, including sports venues.

The Serbian is the defending champion of both the French Open and Wimbledon. If he can't play in either event, there will be new champions this year.

Djokovic remains unvaccinated and has reiterated he has no plans to receive a vaccine. He recently said he would sacrifice Grand Slam trophies before getting a vaccine, adding, "that is the price that I'm willing to pay."

Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer for the second-most Grand Slam men's singles titles in history with 20. Rafael Nadal recently won the Australian Open for his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way tie with Djokovic and Federer for the most all-time.