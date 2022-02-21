NFL Rumors: Insider Gives Update on State of Combine Talks over Bubble Restrictions

NFL Rumors: Insider Gives Update on State of Combine Talks over Bubble RestrictionsFebruary 21, 2022
Player agents aren't threatening to boycott the NFL Scouting Combine altogether but are suggesting to their clients they avoid working out at the annual showcase, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dan Graziano of ESPN initially reported agents were concerned about the NFL's health and safety rules for the combine, which limited the extent to which draft prospects would have contact with their agents, trainers, doctors and nutritionists.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Sunday that as many as 155 players were weighing a "formal boycott."
Schefter provided some clarity Monday afternoon:
Any players who choose not to attend the combine or limit their participation would be doing so with an endorsement from the NFL Players Association. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared an NFLPA memo in which the union cited "long standing opposition" to the combine:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The NFLPA just sent this memo to agents, reinforcing the union’s “long standing opposition to the NFL Scouting Combine” and expressing support for those who don’t attend in light of the “bubble” environment this year. <a href="https://t.co/ktjv346B2J">pic.twitter.com/ktjv346B2J</a>
According to Graziano, the inability for players to personally interact with their nutritionist was a point of contention "since many of the prospects are trying to reach certain weights in time for the combine and that effort could be upset by the last-minute decision by the league to be the sole provider of food for prospects at the event."
USA Today's Josina Anderson reported on similar concerns:
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
League source to me on the NFL's proposed changes for the 2022 NFL Combine: “Its fu*&#% up. These kids have been working out for 8 weeks & now you’re changing up their whole system. The biggest concern is guys getting no direction after training all this time. It’s just so... 1/3
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
[Cont.] "...non-traditional. At least they’ve addressed the concerns over meal specifications and cadence to a degree, but there’s a lot more science that goes into the preparation of preparing these young men for this transitional event. Also, what’s the point of going... 2/3
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
[Cont] "...if you're not going to see people face-to-face. The NFL just altered all these CoVID restrictions when money & ratings were on the line for the postseason to make it easier to play. Now all of a sudden CoVID is the excuse to increase restrictions & reduce contact.” 3/3
The NFLPA memo alluded to the general questions many have asked over the years as to the overall utility of the NFL Scouting Combine.
In his Netflix series Colin in Black & White, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick compared the event to a slave auction. Others have drawn the same parallel, albeit in different terms.
There are obviously benefits to bringing representatives from every NFL team and nearly all of the top incoming draftees to one central location. But for the players, there is increasingly less need to work out en masse when they can instead turn their focus toward their school's pro day.
Mike McCartney @MikeMcCartney7
As an agent, I struggle with the combine. Players get optimal nutrition & rest for games. The combine? Almost the opposite. Improper rest & diet, then tested in a cold, sterile environment. It’s part of why guys test better at Pro Days. And somehow, the NFL has now made it worse.
The 2022 combine is right around the corner. It's slated to begin March 1 and run through March 7 in Indianapolis.
However, what is typically the biggest pre-draft event on the calendar may lose some of its importance this year.