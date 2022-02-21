AEW's CM Punk to Be Inducted into Ring of Honor's Hall of Fame

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ring of Honor announced Monday that AEW star CM Punk will be part of its inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class.

ROH noted that Punk is the final member of the class, joining Jay and Mark Briscoe, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe.

Punk, The Briscoes, Danielson and Joe will all take their place in the ROH Hall of Fame when a special Hall of Fame episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling airs the weekend of March 5.

The 43-year-old Punk made his ROH debut in 2002 and remained contracted to the company until 2005 when he signed a developmental deal with WWE.

Punk had memorable matches and rivalries with Samoa Joe, Austin Aries, Christopher Daniels, Danielson and others in ROH.

He was also a two-time ROH Tag Team champion with Colt Cabana and was the fifth ever Ring of Honor World champion.

Punk went on to find great success in WWE after leaving ROH, becoming a five-time world champion and once holding the WWE Championship for 434 consecutive days.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Punk stepped away from wrestling in 2014, he made his long-awaited return in August, ending a more than seven-year absence from the business.

Now, Punk is among AEW's top stars, having mixed it up with Darby Allin and MJF, among others.

In October, ROH announced it would be going on hiatus after December's Final Battle pay-per-view. The company also announced that all talent would be released from their contracts and free to sign elsewhere.

ROH noted at the time that it planned to return in the spring, and while there was some skepticism, it has since announced that Supercard of Honor XV will take place on April 1 in Garland, Texas, in conjunction with WWE WrestleMania weekend.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).