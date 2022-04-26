Donovan Mitchell Likely to Play Jazz vs. Mavs Game 6 After MRI on Hamstring Injury

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is dealing with injuries to both of his legs heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI of Mitchell's left leg came back negative, but both of his quads are bruised.

Wojnarowski added there "remains optimism" that Mitchell will be able to play in Game 6 on Thursday. He limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Utah's 102-77 loss on Monday night.

Mitchell missed time earlier this season with a back injury and entered concussion protocol in January. He missed eight games with a concussion and didn't return until a Feb. 4 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 25-year-old has been mostly healthy over his career. However, he appeared in just 53 games during the 2020-21 season with several ailments.

Mitchell has been a consistent playmaker and scorer over his five-year career in Utah. This season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep in 67 games.

With Mitchell's help, the Jazz went 49-33, good for fifth place in the Western Conference. They will need to win the next two games against the Mavs to keep their season alive.

Game 6 will be played at Vivint Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.