Bryson DeChambeau Reiterates Commitment to PGA Tour Amid Saudi League Buzz

Bryson DeChambeau has no plans to back out of the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

DeChambeau joins some of the sport's biggest names, including Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, among others, in pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour to continue playing alongside "the best players in the world."

Speculation about several of golf's top performers joining the Super Golf League ensued after players like DeChambeau and Johnson competed in the Saudi International earlier this month. They did so instead of competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

DeChambeau was also reportedly offered $135 million to be the face of the new Saudi league.

Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson were also among the competitors at the Saudi International, which was won by Harold Varner III, who shot 13-under par.

While most of golf's biggest stars have reiterated their commitment to the PGA Tour, Mickelson, in particular, has been outspoken about potentially joining the Super Golf League to put pressure on the PGA Tour to improve.

Mickelson voiced his opinion to author Alan Shipnuck, who posted an excerpt from his upcoming book, Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach:

"They're scary motherf---ers to get involved with... They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights," Mickelson continued, in an interview that Shipnuck said took place in November. "They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

According to Schlabach, the Super Golf League planned to play around 14 events, including some in the United States. It also planned to have 54-hole tournaments with 40-man fields and possibly $20 million in purses, Schlabach added.

But with the top eight players in the current Official World Golf Ranking pledging their allegiance to the PGA Tour, the Saudi-backed league isn't close to what it could have been if those players agreed to join it.