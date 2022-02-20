Novak Djokovic Says He 'Was Disappointed' and 'Sad' About 2022 Australian Open Exit

Francois Nel/Getty Images

While Novak Djokovic remains defiant about remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 and thus jeopardizing his availability for major tournaments, he acknowledged his deportation from Australia weighed heavily on him.

"There were lots of emotions after I came back from Australia," he told reporters. "It was strange. I was disappointed, I was sad about the way it all has played out and the way I left the country."

Djokovic was unable to compete in the Australian Open following a legal battle over whether he could remain in the country despite being unvaccinated. An Australian court ultimately denied his appeal after his visa had been canceled.

The saga played out in public and turned divisive, with Djokovic's father going so far as to equate his son to a political prisoner.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner addressed his stance in an interview with the BBC, telling the outlet he "was never against vaccination" but instead "always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

Djokovic added he's willing to risk missing more tournaments with Wimbledon and the French Open still to come this year.

"Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he said. "I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Djokovic also said that "I understand the consequences of my decision" with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine, a statement that is arguably at odds with his decision to travel to Australia in the first place. He knew of the Australian Open's vaccination requirement well ahead of time, which left his status in flux leading up to the tournament.

There's no question his unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine could carry a high cost.

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open, leapfrogging Djokovic and Roger Federer to be the winningest men's singles player (21 wins) in Grand Slam history.

For now, Djokovic may be left unable to chase down Nadal's record.