UFC Vegas 48 Results: Jamahal Hill Beats Johnny Walker via Knockout in Main Event

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Jamahal Hill's first-round knockout of Johnny Walker highlighted UFC Vegas 48 action on Saturday evening.

The main and preliminary cards flew by with six of the 12 matches resulting in Round 1 or 2 finishes. Hill continued that trend on the main card, which featured three early results.

Elsewhere, Jim Miller got a second-round TKO over Nikolas Motta, and Kyle Daukaus rebounded with an excellent submission win over Jamie Pickett.

The closest main card action saw Joaquin Buckley beat Abdul Razak Alhassan by split decision. Heavyweight Parker Porter took down Alan Baudot by unanimous decision.

Here's a look at the night's results and some highlights.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker by Round 1 TKO (punches) at 2:55.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Catchweight (195 pounds): Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett by Round 1 Submission (D'Arce choke) at 4:59

Heavyweight: Parker Porter def. Alan Baudot (unanimous decision): 29-28, 29-28, 29-28

Lightweight: Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta by Round 2 TKO (punches) at 1:58

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Catchweight (148 pounds): David Onama def. Gabriel Benitez by Round 1 KO (punches) at 4:24

Women's Bantamweight: Stephanie Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark by Round 1 Submission (armbar) at 3:44

Featherweight: Chas Skelly def. Mark Striegl by Round 2 TKO (knee and punches) at 2:01

Women's Strawweight: Gloria de Paula def. Diana Belbita by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader by Round 3 TKO (punches) at 3:33

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce def Christian Rodriguez by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Main Card Recaps and Highlights

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

This match didn't last all of three minutes as Hill produced a statement win in his first-ever UFC main event.

Walker was aggressive early and landed 12 significant strikes to Hill's six, but the winner never let up. Eventually, he got the upper hand and landed a ferocious knockout that threw Walker back onto the Octagon cage.

Hill is now 10-1 in his career with one no-contest. He entered the night ranked as the No. 12 light heavyweight contender, but he figures to rise significantly after the win over No. 10 Johnny Walker.

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Only one second was left on the Round 1 clock when Daukaus earned the submission win over Pickett:

Daukaus dominated the fight until that point, landing 19 significant strikes to Pickett's five and taking him down three times.

This was a big win for Daukaus, who had won just one of his last four fights. He started his professional MMA career 9-0 and is now 11-2 with one no-contest.

Heavyweight: Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

A closely contested fight went in Porter's favor as he earned the unanimous-decision victory.

Porter registered two takedowns, with the former one occurring right before the bell. He got the second one in the third round, but Baudot landed 24 significant strikes to Porter's 12 in that five-minute frame.

Baudot ultimately had 55 significant strikes to Porter's 43, and the punches and kicks on both sides were fierce.

In the end, the judges ruled in favor of Porter, who has now won three straight matches by unanimous decision to move to 12-6 overall.

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Miller landed a hard counter right to Motta's jaw and then finished him off with more punches on the ground as the 38-year-old earned the TKO win.

The first round was evenly matched. Motta kept landing his punches, but Miller routinely connected on his kicks.

Miller shut the door in the second round, though, and it appears he's set his sights on potentially fighting in UFC 300.

Miller holds numerous UFC records, including most fights (39) and most wins (23). He co-owns the latter record now with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

The main card opened with the most competitive fight as Buckley snuck by Alhassan via split decision.

Buckley had three takedowns in Round 1, and he amassed 26 significant strikes to Alhassan's nine in Round 2.

However, Round 3 was all Alhassan, who registered all three of his takedowns in addition to 23 significant strikes.

In the end, the split decision went Buckley's way, leaving Alhassan devastated:

Both fighters showed their respect for one another afterward.

Buckley, who has won four of his last five fights, is 14-4 lifetime.