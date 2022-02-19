Lakers' LeBron James Says 'The Door's Not Closed' on Returning to Cavaliers

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

LeBron James will forever be a Cleveland Cavaliers legend no matter what happens the rest of his career, but his time playing for Ohio's NBA team may not be fully in the rearview mirror.

"The door's not closed on that," James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic when discussing a potential return to Cleveland. "I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know. I don't know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free."

James is under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2022-23 campaign.

Perhaps the biggest factor in James' future will be where his son, Bronny, eventually ends up if he reaches the NBA level.

The younger James would be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft if the one-and-done rule is still in place when he finishes playing at Sierra Canyon in 2023. LeBron did not shy away from his desire to suit up with his son at the game's highest level.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

It isn't difficult to envision an NBA team selecting Bronny in the draft as much for his own skill set as the opportunity to convince his father to join in free agency. After all, the older James is on the shortest of short lists of the best players in NBA history and is still playing at an All-Star level even at 37 years old.

From Cleveland's perspective, the idea of James returning for something of a farewell season is surely an intriguing one.

He suited up for the Cavaliers for the first seven seasons of his career and led them to the 2007 NBA Finals. He then returned to the team that drafted him after four seasons with the Miami Heat and led it to a dramatic championship in the 2015-16 campaign and three more NBA Finals.

Cleveland is a contender this season with a 35-23 record and a young core that features All-Star Darius Garland. It isn't a stretch to say a veteran James could be the difference between an early playoff exit and a deep run when some of the young core has more experience.

It would be quite the full-circle moment for his career if he did return to the Cavaliers, especially if he got to play with his son.