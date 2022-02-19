Bulls' Zach LaVine Says He, DeMar DeRozan Are 'The Best Duo in the NBA'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

There is no shortage of great pairings in the NBA right now, but Zach LaVine believes the Chicago Bulls have the best one-two punch.

Speaking to reporters during Saturday's All-Star press conference, LaVine said he and DeMar DeRozan are "the best duo in the NBA."

One reason that LaVine and DeRozan have been able to move up the ranking of best duos this season is because some of the other top tandems haven't played much together.

The Brooklyn Nets no longer have James Harden, and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have only played together three times this season. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have combined to miss 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls are tied with the Miami Heat for the best record in the Eastern Conference (38-21) thanks in large part to DeRozan and LaVine.

DeRozan might be the saddest player in the NBA to see the All-Star break hit right now. He is in the midst of a historic run that has catapulted him into the MVP conversation.

The five-time All-Star has scored at least 35 and shot 50 percent from the field in seven straight games.

LaVine has missed 10 of the past 19 games, including three straight leading into the All-Star break with a knee injury. He is on pace to average at least 23 points per game for the fourth straight season.

The DeRozan-LaVine tandem is averaging a combined 52.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game this season.

Chicago is on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The team hasn't won a postseason series since 2014-15.