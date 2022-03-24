Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Return from Foot Injury by 1st Week of April

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is getting closer to returning.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the eight-time All-Star "could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest" if he continues to progress well in his recovery from a foot sprain.

Davis has averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per game this season. He's been limited to just 37 games and notably missed 17 straight from Dec. 19 to Jan. 23 with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Unfortunately, the four-time All-NBA Team member was forced to miss more time because of an injury suffered right before the All-Star break.

On Feb. 17, the Lakers announced Davis suffered a mid-foot sprain during the team's 106-101 home win over the Utah Jazz the night earlier.

AD rose up to catch a lob from teammate Malik Monk and landed on Jazz center Rudy Gobert's heel. His ankle turned outward as he crashed to the court.

Davis left the game after just 17 minutes and did not return. The Lakers said team doctors would reevaluate him in four weeks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition, X-Rays taken at Crypto.com Arena did not reveal a fracture, but an MRI the next day showed the sprain.

Losing AD has obviously been a big loss for the Lakers, who have been short-handed nearly all season with Davis and LeBron James both missing time because of injuries.

They've struggled to a 31-42 record, ninth in the Western Conference. They are tied with the No. 10 seed New Orleans Pelicans in the loss column (30-42) and are only two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in the 11th spot.