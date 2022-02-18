2021-22 NBA Championship Odds: Warriors, Suns Betting Favorites at All-Star Break

AP Photo/Matt York

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win the 2022 NBA title after entering the All-Star break with the best record in the league at 48-10.

The Suns are listed at +450 on Caesars Sportsbook (h/t ESPN's David Purdum), meaning a $100 bet could win $450. The Golden State Warriors are close behind them at +475, while the Brooklyn Nets remain high at +550.

Here are the top teams heading into All-Star Weekend.

NBA Title Odds

Phoenix Suns: +450

Golden State Warriors: +475

Brooklyn Nets: +550

Milwaukee Bucks: +600

Philadelphia 76ers: +700

Miami Heat: +1100

Utah Jazz: +1600

Memphis Grizzlies: +2500

Boston Celtics: +2800

Chicago Bulls: +3000

Denver Nuggets: +3000

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Los Angeles Lakers: +3000

The Suns have a 6.5-game lead over the Warriors (42-17) for the No. 1 seed in the West, although the odds remain close because of how the public views the two teams.

"The Suns have the better record, but the Warriors are close because of a liability standpoint, and they have more of the public trust than the Suns," Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, told Purdum. "The Warriors are definitely one of our biggest losses."

Golden State still has superstars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, a group that has already won three titles together. The big names could keep the odds short while fewer people trust Chris Paul, Devin Booker and others to win their first championship win the Suns.

Name recognition is also important with the Nets, which have the third-best odds despite sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference. The squad is 2-12 in its last 14 games, while Kevin Durant remains injured and Ben Simmons is yet to suit up for the team.

Though the upside is exciting, it's a risky bet for gamblers.

It's a similar story for the Los Angeles Lakers, even as they drop from 3-1 preseason to 30-1 as of Friday. The team's popularity and presence of LeBron James likely keeps the 27-31 Lakers with the exact same odds as the Chicago Bulls, a squad tied for the best record in the East at 38-21.

The Philadelphia 76ers remain a team to watch in the East with 7-1 odds after landing James Harden to pair with Joel Embiid, while defending champion Milwaukee Bucks sit at 6-1 to win it all.