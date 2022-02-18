2021-22 NBA Championship Odds: Warriors, Suns Betting Favorites at All-Star Break

2021-22 NBA Championship Odds: Warriors, Suns Betting Favorites at All-Star BreakFebruary 18, 2022
The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win the 2022 NBA title after entering the All-Star break with the best record in the league at 48-10.
The Suns are listed at +450 on Caesars Sportsbook (h/t ESPN's David Purdum), meaning a $100 bet could win $450. The Golden State Warriors are close behind them at +475, while the Brooklyn Nets remain high at +550.
Here are the top teams heading into All-Star Weekend.
NBA Title Odds
Phoenix Suns: +450
Golden State Warriors: +475
Brooklyn Nets: +550
Milwaukee Bucks: +600
Philadelphia 76ers: +700
Miami Heat: +1100
Utah Jazz: +1600
Memphis Grizzlies: +2500
Boston Celtics: +2800
Chicago Bulls: +3000
Denver Nuggets: +3000
Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
The Suns have a 6.5-game lead over the Warriors (42-17) for the No. 1 seed in the West, although the odds remain close because of how the public views the two teams.
"The Suns have the better record, but the Warriors are close because of a liability standpoint, and they have more of the public trust than the Suns," Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, told Purdum. "The Warriors are definitely one of our biggest losses."
Golden State still has superstars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, a group that has already won three titles together. The big names could keep the odds short while fewer people trust Chris Paul, Devin Booker and others to win their first championship win the Suns.
Name recognition is also important with the Nets, which have the third-best odds despite sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference. The squad is 2-12 in its last 14 games, while Kevin Durant remains injured and Ben Simmons is yet to suit up for the team.
Though the upside is exciting, it's a risky bet for gamblers.
It's a similar story for the Los Angeles Lakers, even as they drop from 3-1 preseason to 30-1 as of Friday. The team's popularity and presence of LeBron James likely keeps the 27-31 Lakers with the exact same odds as the Chicago Bulls, a squad tied for the best record in the East at 38-21.
The Philadelphia 76ers remain a team to watch in the East with 7-1 odds after landing James Harden to pair with Joel Embiid, while defending champion Milwaukee Bucks sit at 6-1 to win it all.