Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Eileen Gu Wins Halfpipe Gold

Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Eileen Gu Wins Halfpipe GoldFebruary 18, 2022
Eileen Gu won gold at the women's freeski halfpipe on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Gu won China's eighth gold medal and 14th overall at the Beijing Games. Canada won the silver and bronze, with Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker taking those medals, respectively. Sharpe was the gold medalist in this event at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Twelve skiers had three runs to post their top result, which served as their best score. Gu was the only competitor to score 91 or more points, and she did so twice.
Here's a look at the final results alongside some notes and highlights.
Results
1. Eileen Gu (China): 95.25
2. Cassie Sharpe (Canada): 90.75
3. Rachael Karker (Canada): 87.75
4. Kelly Sildaru (Estonia): 87.00
5. Fanghui Li (China): 86.50
6. Hanna Faulhaber (United States): 85.25
7. Kexin Zhang (China): 78.75
8. Amy Fraser (Canada): 75.25
9. Zoe Atkin (Great Britain): 73.25
10. Brita Sigourney (United States): 70.75
11. Carly Margulies (United States): 61.00
12. Sabrina Cakmakli (Germany): 54.00
Source: olympics.com
Notes and Highlights
Gu would have set the gold standard after her first run, which resulted in 93.25 points.
On Her Turf @OnHerTurf
Eileen Gu is NOT playing around ‼️<br><br>Her first run scores a 93.25, putting her in first place 👏 All athletes get three runs in the final.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/USA_Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USA_Network</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/rV2Kd4dfi9">pic.twitter.com/rV2Kd4dfi9</a>
However, she eclipsed her phenomenal run the second time around:
On Her Turf @OnHerTurf
She said she had more tricks - well here are MORE TRICKS 💥<br><br>Eileen Gu earns a 95.25 in her second run!!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/USA_Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USA_Network</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/SueHuW7OQp">pic.twitter.com/SueHuW7OQp</a>
Gu, who already won gold in big air and silver at slopestyle in this Olympics, made history with her third medal in these Games.
Sharpe was excellent in her own right, landing back-to-back 1080s on her second run. Her third run ended up being her best (90.75), and she posted 89 or more points each time.
Four skiers finished within two-and-a-half points for third. Karker's first run ended up placing her on the podium.