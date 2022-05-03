Celtics' Marcus Smart Ruled out for Game 2 vs. Bucks with Thigh Injury

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Boston Celtics announced they will be without guard Marcus Smart for Tuesday's Game 2 of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a right thigh contusion.

The Bucks roughed up the Celtics in Game 1, claiming a 101-89 victory on Sunday.

Smart has already missed time this season. He also sat out six straight games from Jan. 15-21 with a thigh contusion.

After playing in 12 games upon returning, Smart suffered a sprained ankle in Boston's 135-87 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 15. He only sat out one game before returning to the lineup.

Things have worked out brilliantly for the Celtics since late January. They were 23-24 after a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 21 but finished the regular season going 28-7 to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Smart remains a vital piece of Boston's starting lineup. He finished fourth on the team with 3.7 defensive win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com. The 28-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game in 71 regular-season starts.

Until Smart is able to return, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will likely lean more heavily on Derrick White. The offense will continue to run through Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.