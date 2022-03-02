Pelicans' Zion Williamson Showing 'Improved Bone Healing' in Foot Injury

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is reportedly "showing improved bone healing" in the foot injury that has kept him out all season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The forward is expected to "gradually" advance toward basketball activity.

Williamson has missed the entire 2021-22 season with a fractured right foot, which he suffered during an offseason workout.

The 21-year-old was originally expected to be ready for the start of the season, but Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin revealed in October that the Duke product would not be ready to take the court.

While Williamson missed most of his 2019-20 rookie season because of a torn right lateral meniscus, he impressed in his return, averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor in 24 games.

He followed that with an even better sophomore season, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor in 61 games. Before the injury, the 2019 first overall pick was expected to evolve further this year.

New Orleans has struggled with Williamson sidelined. The Pelicans traded for CJ McCollum before the Feb. 10 deadline but still sit tied for 10th in the Western Conference with a 25-36 record.

With just over a month left in the regular season, time is running out for Williamson to make his return.