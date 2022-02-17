NFL Rumors: Cowboys FA Michael Gallup Expected to be 100% by August After ACL Injury

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to be back to 100 percent by August after suffering a torn ACL in January, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.

Gallup is hitting free agency this offseason after spending his first four years with the Dallas Cowboys.

