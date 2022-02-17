Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results 2022: Full Results for Combined Downhill

Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results 2022: Full Results for Combined DownhillFebruary 17, 2022
Austria's Christine Scheyer set the pace in the women's combined alpine skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday (Wednesday ET).
Scheyer raced down the downhill course in 1:32.42, putting her in first place. She was separated from the Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka by just 0.01 seconds. Ramona Siebenhofer trails her fellow Austrian by 0.14 seconds in third place.
Women's Alpine Combined—Downhill
- Christine Scheyer (AUT), 1:32.42
- Ester Ledecka (CZE), 1:32.43
- Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT), 1:32.56
- Romane Miradoli (FRA), 1:32.95
- Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 1:32.98
- Marusa Ferk Saioni (SLO), 1:33.07
- Keely Cashman (USA), 1:33.09
- Federica Brignone (ITA), 1:33.11
- Nicol Delago (ITA), 1:33.12
- Priska Nufer (SUI), 1:33.15
The combined event provided Mikaela Shiffrin with an opportunity to atone for a 2022 Winter Games that hasn't lived up to her lofty expectations.
Having already crashed in the giant slalom, the 26-year-old cut a forlorn figure after failing to complete the slalom days later. She competed in the standalone downhill event, finishing 18th.
While the downhill isn't her speciality, Shiffrin just needed to post a good enough time to leave her in the medal hunt ahead of the slalom. She was the silver medalist in the combined event in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The ninth skier to start, Shiffrin was in second place when she completed her run in 1:32.98.
On Her Turf @OnHerTurf
Mikaela Shiffrin has a solid downhill run 👏 She currently sits in second place.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBC</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/9gpD8MQgZA">pic.twitter.com/9gpD8MQgZA</a>
With 17 skiers to come after, the American was left to wait and see how her time would hold up.
Scheyer, who started 10th, quickly bumped Shiffrin down the leaderboard. All things considered, fifth place was a good outcome and leaves her sitting nicely ahead of the slalom.
Todd Lewis @ToddLewisGC
After the downhill segment of the <a href="https://twitter.com/Olympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Olympics</a> Women’s Downhill <a href="https://twitter.com/MikaelaShiffrin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikaelaShiffrin</a> is in good position, 5th only .56 seconds out of first. She told us she will try to be relaxed in her specialty, the slalom which is this afternoon on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCOlympics</a> as she looks for a medal.
Shiffrin's clean performance should also provide her with the necessary confidence to seal the deal later on.
Team USA might have another medal hopeful in Keely Cashman after her seventh-place showing. She trails Scheyer by 0.67 seconds, and perhaps more importantly, she's only 0.53 seconds behind Siebenhofer in order to at least claim a place on the podium.
The medals will be handed out following the slalom portion of the event, which is scheduled to get underway Thursday at 2 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET).