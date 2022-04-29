Jordan Davis Drafted by Eagles: Philadelphia's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.

Here's how Philadelphia's 2022 depth chart looks with Davis added to the mix:

LDE: Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Matt Leo

DT: Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu, Renell Wren

DT: Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Marvin Wilson

RDE: Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

Davis is coming off a decorated 2021 season in which he helped lead the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years. He was unanimously named an All-American, and he won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy as the best defensive player and best interior lineman in college football, respectively.

At 6'6" and 341 pounds, Davis wreaked havoc on opposing offensive linemen. His size makes him a rare prospect on the defensive line, and he has a ton of athleticism to go with it. Davis recorded 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks in 14 games last season.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked Davis as the sixth overall player and top defensive lineman in the 2022 draft class.

Davis has an endearing personality, and he ingratiated himself into the Georgia community during his time there. He penned a lengthy farewell letter when he declared for the draft, saying his "life changed forever" when he committed to the Bulldogs on Nov. 16, 2017.

"As I sit here now, and reflect upon the past four years, I can confidently say I have accomplished everything I had set out to do on that day five years ago," he wrote.

He ended the letter by saying, "As I head off into the NFL, please know the University of Georgia will be in my heart every step of the way."

Davis will bring his massive heart and his massive potential to Philadelphia as he has the ability to develop into one of the best defensive linemen in the game.