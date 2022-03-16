Anthony Rizzo, Yankees Reportedly Agree to New Contract

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Anthony Rizzo is reportedly returning to the New York Yankees.

The veteran first baseman agreed to a new deal with the Bronx Bombers on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Rumors about Rizzo began even amid the league-initiated lockout when Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported in February the Chicago Cubs held "internal conversations" about bringing back the franchise icon.

That was particularly notable since the Cubs traded Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez prior to the trade deadline during the 2021 season. All three were fan favorites who cemented their legacies with the organization by helping it break a 108-year drought with a World Series championship in 2016.

Alas, Rizzo decided to return to the team that acquired him from Chicago.

At his best, the power-hitting first baseman was one of the most productive players in the league. He is a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover who has a Silver Slugger on his resume and finished in the top 20 in MVP voting five straight years from 2014 through 2018.

He wasn't quite at that level in 2021, but he was still solid with a .248/.344/.440 slash line to go with 22 home runs and 61 RBI in 141 games for the Cubs and Yankees.

Rizzo is also durable and has managed to play through back problems that have hampered him at times. He appeared in 140 or more games in each of the last eight seasons not counting the shortened 2020 campaign, when he played 58 of 60 games.

The 32-year-old brings power, the ability to drive in runs with four seasons of more than 100 RBI, an excellent glove, veteran leadership and postseason experience to a team that is familiar with what he can do on the field.

While he may be somewhat past his prime, the Yankees clearly believe Rizzo can remain a valuable piece in their lineup as they look to compete in a loaded American League East during the 2022 campaign.