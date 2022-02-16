Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 Results

AP Photo/Alexandra Beier

Kingsley Coman played the role of spoiler as he denied Red Bull Salzburg an improbable victory in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Salzburg was clinging to a 1-0 lead before Coman got onto the end of a Thomas Muller header at the back post to bring Bayern Munich level in the 90th minute. The match finished at 1-1.

Elsewhere across Europe, Liverpool snatched a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan at San Siro in a match that wasn't as one-sided as the final score would suggest.

Here are some of the winners and losers from Wednesday's action.

Winner: Red Bull Salzburg Youngsters

Almost a year ago to the day, Chukwubuike Adamu was loaned out to FC St. Gallen. On Wednesday, he was netting the opener for Red Bull Salzburg against Bayern Munich.

Adamu didn't even get the start, coming on in the 12th minute for the injured Noah Okafor. Nine minutes later, he made it 1-0 for the home side.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For American fans, the goal was a reason to celebrate because of Brenden Aaronson's role in the buildup. The United States international flicked the ball on for Adamu to earn an assist.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Mohamed Camara put in a man-of-the-match performance in central midfield. He didn't look overawed in the slightest by Bayern Munich.

Salzburg has been a stopping ground for a number of promising young players. Erling Haaland, Takumi Minamino, Dominik Szoboszlai and Naby Keita are among the stars who have used the club as a springboard to one of Europe's five big leagues.

Adamu, Aaronson and Camara are examples of how the assembly line continues on despite the talent Salzburg loses on an almost yearly basis.

Winner: Manchester City

Looking at the remaining field, Bayern Munich might be the biggest foe standing between Manchester City and a long sought after Champions League title.

City made a statement Tuesday with a 5-0 hammering of Sporting CP. Bayern responded Wednesday with a lackluster performance against Salzburg.

Especially with the second leg being played at Allianz Arena, it isn't exactly a five-alarm fire for Julian Nagelsmann's squad. Removing the away goal rule also lessens the likelihood of a shocking upset because Salzburg really could've put the pressure on Bayern with one or two goals in Munich.

Still, the odds of Bayern Munich crashing out of the Champions League in the round of 16 went up after Wednesday. The Germans finished with 63 percent possession and 21 shots but couldn't make the most of those chances.

Salzburg did an especially good job of isolating Robert Lewandowski.

Even assuming Bayern Munich survive, Salzburg might have shown other teams the blueprint for quieting the Bundesliga giant in a knockout tie.

Loser: Inter Milan

The aforementioned abolition of the away goal rule works as a double-edged sword for Inter Milan.

A 2-0 result at Anfield in the second leg won't be enough to secure passage to the quarterfinals. However, Inter isn't looking at a situation where one goal from Liverpool early in the return fixture is basically a death knell.

Hakan Calhanoglu was inches away from putting the Serie A champion ahead in the 16th minute as his left-footed shot hit the crossbar.

As the second half progressed, it looked like Inter might be able to hold onto at least a draw and potentially grab a late goal as Ivan Perisic posed a constant threat down the left flank.

Then second-half substitute Roberto Firmino put Liverpool ahead in the 75th minute from a corner. Mohamed Salah added a second in the 83rd minute.

Suddenly, what had been a competitive match tilted significantly in Liverpool's favor in a space of eight minutes. Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has a tall order ahead to overturn a two-goal deficit at Anfield.

This was Inter Milan's first excursion into the knockout stage of the Champions League since 2011-12, and its stay may not extend for much longer.

Winner: Harvey Elliott

It has been quite the journey for Harvey Elliott this season.

The Liverpool midfielder saw a bright start interrupted due to a fractured ankle. But his recovery progressed better than anybody could've expected, and he was back in the squad for a 3-1 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Feb. 6.

On Wednesday, Elliott made his Champions League debut.

As Jurgen Klopp explained before the match, the 18-year-old's start was both a testament to his development so far and the big role he's likely to occupy for the Reds going forward:

Elliott ultimately had little impact on the match before exiting in the 60th minute for Keita. But simply appearing in a Champions League knockout match this year was seemingly out of the question in the immediate after his ankle injury in September.