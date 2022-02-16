Rory McIlroy: Won't 'Tarnish' My Reputation for 'Extra Millions' in Saudi League

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Rory McIlroy reiterated his lack of interest in leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed Super League in an interview with Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest.

"Look, I’ve lived it—for the top guys, all that money really isn’t going to change their life," McIlroy said.

"I’m in a way better financial position than I was a decade ago and my life is no different. I still use the same three, four rooms in my house. I just don’t see the value in tarnishing a reputation for extra millions."

As Rapaport wrote, this isn't the first time McIlroy has spoken out against the league. He began doing so in 2020 and kept that stance ever since.

News about the league has come to the forefront after PGA Tour golfer Kramer Hickok said on The Stripe Show podcast that 17 players were already signed to the new league and that events would begin this summer.

McIlroy isn't the only high-profile golfer who publicly stated that he's sticking around. Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa told reporters that he's "all for the PGA Tour."

However, other golfers could be on the move to the Super Golf League, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach:

"A handful of high-profile PGA Tour players, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, have reportedly been mulling over offers from the potential new golf circuit being fronted by Greg Norman.

"Other players from the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) have also been approached. England's Lee Westwood told reporters at the Saudi International earlier this month that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement with organizers of the new league."

As Hickok noted (h/t Schlabach), the proposed league would plan to have 12-14 events with "huge purses." It would also have 40-man fields and no cuts.

As Rapoport reported, though, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has previously stated that any golfer who jumps ship to this league would be suspended and likely expelled from the PGA Tour.

Speaking of which, the PGA Tour is heading to Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, this week for the Genesis Invitational.