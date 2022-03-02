Anthony Edwards Ruled out for T-Wolves vs. Warriors with Patella Injury

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that guard Anthony Edwards is out for the team's home game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday with left patella tendinopathy.

The second-year pro out of Georgia has been sensational for the resurgent Timberwolves, averaging 21.4 points per game on 43.2 percent shooting. Thanks in part to his efforts, the T-Wolves are squarely in the playoff picture at 33-29 after going 23-49 the year before.

Edwards hadn't missed any time because of injury until Feb. 15, when he suffered a right ankle sprain during his team's 126-120 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Feb. 15. He scored nine points in 18 first-half minutes but did not return for the second half.

He returned for the Wolves' Feb. 16 game vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Edwards did miss six games in December after entering the league's health and safety protocols. During his absence, both Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels replaced Edwards in the starting lineup.

Sans Edwards, McDaniels will step back into the starting five. He replaced Edwards in the second half against Charlotte, eventually playing 37 minutes and posting 18 points and four steals. McDaniels has fared well for the Timberwolves with 9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.