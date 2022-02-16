Von Miller Rumors: Rams Will Make 'Concerted Effort' to Re-Sign Star in Free Agency

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly expected to make an attempt to re-sign veteran pass-rusher Von Miller in free agency.

Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that the Rams are going to make a "concerted effort" to re-sign Miller despite knowing his market will be robust. Schultz added that the Rams are open to a one-year deal or a multiyear contract.

Miller played a big role in helping the Rams reach and win Super Bowl LVI, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday night.

