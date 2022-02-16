Todd McShay 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Neal Goes No. 1, Pickett 1st QB Taken to Commanders

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay released his post-Super Bowl mock draft Wednesday and projected that Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal will go No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL draft.

McShay's projected top 10 selections are as follows:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeau, DE, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

7. New York Giants (from CHI): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

9. Denver Broncos: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

10. New York Jets (from SEA): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Unlike last year's draft when quarterbacks were taken with the top three picks, McShay doesn't anticipate a signal-caller coming off the board in the 2022 NFL draft until the Washington Commanders take Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett with the 11th selection.

In McShay's estimation, the top of the 2022 draft will be short on offensive skill position players. The only one he has coming off the board inside the top 10 is USC wide receiver Drake London going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

Otherwise, McShay projects six defensive players and three offensive linemen going in the top 10.

Neal is considered the clear top offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL draft after anchoring Alabama's line for three seasons.

The Jags used the No. 1 pick on quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, so bringing in a franchise offensive tackle makes all the sense in the world, especially since Jacksonville has three starting offensive linemen set to hit free agency this offseason.

McShay noted that the other candidate he considered with the No. 1 pick was Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who he mocked to the Detroit Lions at No. 2.

Hutchinson dominated to the tune of 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2021, and he was the driving force behind the Wolverines reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Given that the Lions ranked 30th in the NFL in sacks last season, Hutchinson would likely be a no-brainer second pick if he is on the board.

While Pickett was McShay's first quarterback to get selected at No. 11 overall, he was far from the only signal-caller to come off the board despite the belief that this year's class is a weak one for quarterbacks.

McShay projected that the Pittsburgh Steelers will move up to No. 17 in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to select Liberty's Malik Willis, followed by Ole Miss' Matt Corral going 18th to the New Orleans Saints.

He also ended the first round with a quarterback in the form of North Carolina's Sam Howell going 32nd to the Lions.

Of the four quarterbacks taken in McShay's first-round mock, Pickett does feel like the one with the best chance for NFL success.

He is coming off a huge 2021 season at Pitt during which he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 233 yards and five scores.

Washington has a clear and obvious need under center after Taylor Heinicke failed to establish himself as the long-term answer at quarterback last season, meaning Pickett could start out of the gates if the Commanders take him.

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft will take place on April 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.