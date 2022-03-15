Grizzlies' Ja Morant Won't Play vs. Pacers Because of Back Injury

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is out for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of a back injury described as soreness, the team announced.

The 22-year-old floor general is one of the brightest young players in the NBA. Morant was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career as a starter after putting up averages of 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Morant has dealt with injuries throughout the year. The third-year point guard had a 12-game absence earlier this season because of a knee sprain. He also missed time while he was in the league's health and safety protocols, and he sat out a game with an ankle issue. The Grizzlies are 12-2 this year when Morant sits.

Memphis is one of the top teams in the league with a record of 47-22. The team is second in the Western Conference and holds a 4.5-game lead in the Southwest Division entering Tuesday's matchup against Indiana.

While Morant is sidelined, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are likely to shoulder the scoring load for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton will see more time and take over the ball-handling duties in Morant's absence.