Men's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Slopestyle Medal Winners

The United States finished with the gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday (Tuesday ET) as Alex Hall and Nick Goepper took first and second, respectively.

Sweden's Jesper Tjader, who competed in his third Olympic Games, took the bronze in Beijing.

Eleven competitors each skied three runs, with the top result serving as their ultimate score. Here's a look at those final results alongside some notes and highlights.

Final Results

1. Alex Hall (United States): 90.01

2. Nick Goepper (United States): 86.48

3. Jesper Tjader (Sweden): 85.35

4. Andri Ragettli (Switzerland): 83.50

5. Birk Ruud (Norway): 79.33

6. Fabian Boesch (Switzerland): 78.05

7. Colby Stevenson (United States): 77.41

8. Matej Svancer (Austria): 73.05

9. Max Moffatt (Canada): 70.40

10. Ben Barclay (New Zealand): 67.40

11. Oliwer Magnusson (Sweden): 40.46

Notes and Highlights

Hall, who finished third in the 2021 World Championships, posted the gold-medal-winning score of 90.01 on his first run.

The 23-year-old, who has won four Winter X Games gold medals, was competing in his second Olympic Games.



He finished 16th in 2018, but he's been on fire ever since and now stands atop the slopestyle perch after his dominant run.

The 27-year-old Goepper has made a habit of winning slopestyle medals. He's won six in the Winter X Games (four gold, two silver), two bronze in the World Championships and now three Olympic medals (two silver, one bronze).

Goepper finished as the runner-up in 2018 and earned that honor yet again in 2022 after a great second run.

Like Hall, Tjader made a dramatic rise up the leaderboard after the 2018 Olympics:

Also like Hall, Tjader set his standard on the first run.

The Swede has already made international headlines after becoming the first person ever to perform a switch loop trick:

Now he's an Olympic medalist after a great performance Wednesday.