Donovan Mitchell Addresses Rumors He Wants to Leave Jazz: 'I’m Happy Right Now'

Donovan Mitchell has been with the Utah Jazz his entire NBA career, and he addressed the notion he may be looking to leave during an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

"I think I've reached a point where you're happy with yourself, first off. ... But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates. I've seen it. I'm not too stressed about it. I'm not thinking about it. Because for me, it's about how we can win.

"There's going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don't say something because that's how I've always been. I've always been someone that's like, 'OK, they're saying stuff. Let's go ahead and lock in.' I haven't really thought too much about it. I'm happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win."

His comments come after ESPN's Tim MacMahon said there has been "speculation around the league that market size might matter to him" during a discussion about Mitchell potentially leaving the Jazz on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective .

Mitchell also opened up about his relationship with Jazz big man Rudy Gobert, which has generated plenty of headlines and speculation in the past.

Haynes noted it was under the microscope again after Gobert praised Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's defense and buy-in as part of a winning culture since many saw the comments as something of a critique of Mitchell.

"First of all, we're good. I just want to go on record with saying that," Mitchell said while pointing out the focus is on winning. "I think it's interesting that stuff happens, and he and I have never played at this high of a level together since we've been here. So I make the joke, 'For a group that hates each other, man, we're playing pretty well.'"

He called it "water under the bridge for me now."

Yet the relationship will likely still be a talking point, especially if it impacts Mitchell's overall happiness with the Jazz and willingness to remain the face of the franchise. For now, he is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign with a player option for 2025-26.

That the Louisville product said he is currently pleased with his situation is surely welcome news for Jazz fans.

After all, he is a three-time All-Star and the team's go-to option as someone who can take over a game with his outside shooting and ability to drive the lane. He is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep this season.

Utah is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference at 36-21 and will be under pressure to advance further than the second round after it lost at that stage as the No. 1 seed in last season's playoffs.

Mitchell made it clear winning is the priority, so that will add another layer of pressure come playoff time as the Jazz look to contend for a title and keep their star player happy.