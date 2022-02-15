Novak Djokovic Says He Won't Play in Future Grand Slams with COVID Vaccine Mandates

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The Australian Open might not be the only Grand Slam tournament that Novak Djokovic misses because of his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to Amol Rajan of the BBC, Djokovic explained he would be willing to sit out the four major events on the tennis calendar if they enforce a vaccine mandate.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," he said.

Djokovic went on to say his stance is not about being anti-vaccine but giving people the freedom to choose what they put in their bodies.

"Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," Djokovic said. "I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

In April 2020, Djokovic made comments in Serbia saying that he is "opposed to vaccination" and would have to consider things if the ATP Tour made it mandatory for players to be vaccinated in order to play.

"Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in a Facebook Live chat (h/t Zoran Milosavljevic of Reuters). "But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know."

Djokovic was unable to play in the Australian Open last month after being deported from the country when three judges unanimously ruled Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke wasn't irrational for ejecting the star because of public safety concerns stemming from his vaccination status.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tournament organizers required all participants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts. Djokovic originally received a medical exemption after testing positive for and recovering from the virus in December.

The French government recently adopted a law that requires "all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals" to present a vaccine pass to enter stadiums, theaters or exhibitions in the country, unless a person has proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the past six months.

Given the timing of Djokovic's positive test, he could be allowed to participate in the French Open. The 2022 tournament at Roland Garros is scheduled to run from May 22 to June 5.

Djokovic is the defending French Open champion. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 final in five sets.