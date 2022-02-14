Ravens' Calais Campbell Won't Retire, Will Play in 15th Season; Inspired by Rams' Win

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

After seeing the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell decided he wants another shot at a title.

"The feeling I have right now after seeing them celebrate a world championship, I have a desire to go out there and play football and to compete," Campbell said on Sky Sports (via ESPN's Jamison Hensley). "So, I'm definitely not retiring. I'm coming back."

The 35-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and was noncommittal about his future after the regular season.

"It's a process. I haven't been in this situation before, so I don't know," Campbell said about possible retirement after a Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "But I'd hate to end it this way, that's for sure."

Coming into the 2021 season, Campbell said he would take it one year at a time.

"I'm going to give what I have this year, and then we'll reevaluate once the season ends," he told reporters in June.

It was a disappointing year both individually and for his team. The Ravens finished 8-9, missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. Campbell tallied just 1.5 sacks in 15 games, his fewest since his rookie year in 2008.

The six-time Pro Bowler should have plenty of suitors, although he might limit himself to contenders after making it his goal to win a title.

Campbell reached the Super Bowl with the Arizona Cardinals during his rookie season, but they fell short against the Steelers. He hasn't returned since, losing in the conference title game with the Cardinals in 2015 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, while the Ravens lost in the divisional round last season.

The Rams provided a blueprint for veterans to win their first title, including Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth and Aaron Donald.