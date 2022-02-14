MMQB: 'Sense Is' Cardinals Want 'More Leadership from' Kyler Murray amid Rumors

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly unhappy with Kyler Murray's sense of leadership as tension simmers between the two sides.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Cardinals "want more leadership" from their star quarterback, noting he is not the "early-in, late-out guy whom so many of his quarterbacking peers are."

Reports of discord between the two sides have been brewing since Murray scrubbed all mentions of the Cardinals organization from his social media. His Instagram account has only two posts: one from winning the Heisman trophy at Oklahoma and another from his appearance at this year's Pro Bowl.

