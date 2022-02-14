2022 NFL Draft: Final Selection Order After Rams Beat Bengals in Super Bowl 56

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The 2022 NFL draft order has officially been set after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall draft selection for the second straight year. The Detroit Lions have the No. 2 pick, but they also hold the No. 32 overall selection by virtue of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants round out the top five.

Here's a look at how the first round will go down, per NFL.com.

1st-Round Draft Order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

This year's NFL draft will take place April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's been a long time coming to hold the draft in Vegas. The 2020 NFL draft was supposed to be held there, but a live event was canceled because of COVID-19. Cleveland hosted the 2021 draft, and now it'll go to Vegas for the first time ever.

This year's draft class isn't short on offensive line talent, with three offensive tackles (Alabama's Evan Neal, NC State's Ikem Ekwonu and Mississippi State's Charles Cross) potentially going in the top 10.

It's also stacked with edge-rusher prospects, as Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo could all be drafted high.

Secondary stars should also go early and often, with Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner among the big names.

We'll see how it all goes down soon enough when the first round occurs April 28. Until then, the big predraft event is the NFL Scouting Combine in early March at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.