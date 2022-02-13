Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott to Return for 2022, Amari Cooper's Future Uncertain

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to remain with the Dallas Cowboys despite an up-and-down 2021 season, although Amari Cooper's future is less secure, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

"I am told Ezekiel Elliott will be back for 2022," Pelissero said Sunday on NFL Gameday. "He dealt with that PCL injury last year, they thought he played really well when he was healthy, they appreciate the work ethic."

Pelissero noted Cooper's future is "more up in the air" with the team hoping to re-sign Michael Gallup.

Elliott and Cooper were key parts of a Cowboys offense that finished first in the NFL in both points scored and total yards. The two high-paid skill players still left much to be desired from their performances.

Elliott averaged just 58.9 rushing yards per game, the fewest of his six-year career. He only topped 60 rushing yards once in his final 11 regular-season games en route to 1,002 total yards on the ground. Backup Tony Pollard was much more efficient, averaging 5.5 yards per carry compared to Elliott's 4.2.

Despite the struggles, the veteran still reached 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time and scored 12 total touchdowns.

Cooper was also surpassed by a younger player as CeeDee Lamb became the go-to option in the passing attack. Cooper finished with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, with his 57.7 receiving yards per game his second-lowest.

With Lamb and potentially Gallup remaining on the roster, Cooper could be expendable going into next season. Even after the wideout signed a five-year, $100 million contract two years ago, Dallas can save $16 million against the 2022 cap by trading or releasing him, per Spotrac.

Elliott's contract makes him tougher to move, with a release leaving over $30 million in dead cap, per Spotrac. Even a trade would only save $540,000 against the cap, likely ensuring the 26-year-old remains in Dallas for at least another year.