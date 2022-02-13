Jared Goff Rumors: Lions QB Likely to Remain with Team; DET Could Still Add QB

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

Quarterback Jared Goff is reportedly expected to remain with the Detroit Lions for the 2022 season, though the front office may seek competition for the starting job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Sunday the $15.5 million roster bonus in Goff's contract is fully guaranteed, which lessens the likelihood of a trade or release "barring something unforeseen:"

Goff was acquired in March as part of the blockbuster trade that sent fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford will lead the L.A. offense in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The Lions also received a cache of draft picks in the deal, including a pair of first-rounders, so it's too soon to say Detroit lost the trade, but the Rams are surely happy with the upgrade they received at the sport's most important position as they chase a title.

Goff didn't play poorly during his first season with the Lions. He completed 67.2 percent of his throws for 3,245 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games.

Yet, much like his time in Los Angeles, he didn't play at a level that suggests he's capable of single-handedly carrying an offense like many of the league's top quarterbacks.

The 27-year-old Cal product ranked 24th in ESPN's Total QBR (39.6) and received a lackluster 60.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Goff still felt he made progress throughout the season, especially in terms of taking on a larger role in helping scheme the offense with head coach Dan Campbell.

"I was able to have a lot more control or say—ownership, is maybe the word—and that feeling of it being mine," Goff told reporters in January. "Dan and the rest of the staff have been great with that, and making me feel that way, and it's been really good. I feel I've grown how I should grow finishing Year 6 now, and hopefully will continue to grow in that area."

It's also not the best offseason to search for a new quarterback.

The free-agent class is riddled with journeymen, and the draft class hasn't revealed many high-end, surefire prospects. Some trade candidates, led by the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, may become available, but the Lions aren't yet on the cusp of contention where going all-in on a quarterback is in their wheelhouse.

So giving Goff another season to prove himself while bringing in some quarterback depth, preferably through the draft, makes the most sense on paper.

If Goff doesn't take a significant step forward, the Lions will almost assuredly move in a new direction for 2023.