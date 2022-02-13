Dustin Poirier: Nate Diaz Fight Has 'Good Chance' of Happening; Summer a Good Target

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Nate Diaz said he wants to fight Dustin Poirier and then retire. Apparently, a bout may be in the cards for this summer.

"I think there's a good chance it's gonna happen," Poirier said of a potential fight against Diaz, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "I think summer is a good target, if had to put one on the calender. But I think it's gonna happen."

Diaz, who has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, told TMZ Sports on Friday that he wants Poirier to be his final opponent.

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game," Diaz said. "I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Diaz has been gunning for a fight against Poirier since late last year, and the 36-year-old has called him out on several occasions via Twitter.

Poirier hasn't shied away from the banter, however, making it clear last month that he would be willing to fight Diaz.

While the two veteran fighters have been vocal in their interest in fighting one another, UFC President Dana White has remained noncommittal. He said on The Jim Rome Show last month that fights are currently booked through May and that "Diaz will get a fight when the time comes."

Diaz and Poirier were supposed to meet at UFC 230 in November 2018, but the latter withdrew because of an injury.

Diaz is 21-13 lifetime, and while his resume includes wins over Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, he has lost his last two fights to Jorge Masvidal (UFC 244) and Leon Edwards (UFC 263).

Poirier, meanwhile, is 28-7 lifetime, with wins over McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez. However, his most recent fight was a loss via submission to Charles Oliveira in December. His career wins include 14 by knockout.