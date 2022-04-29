George Karlaftis Drafted by Chiefs: Kansas City's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Karlaftis becomes the first Purdue player since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011 to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He is also just the third Boilermaker since 2021 to be drafted, joining Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes.

Karlaftis was consistent in each of his three seasons with Purdue. The 20-year-old recorded 5.0 sacks, 41 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 12 games during the 2021 season.

In 27 career games, Karlaftis totaled 14.5 sacks, 99 tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Here is what the Chiefs depth chart will look like following the selection of Karlaftis.

LDE: George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh

DT: Chris Jones, Khalen Saunders

DT: Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton

RDE: Frank Clark, Jonathan Woodard

LB: Nick Bolton, Jermaine Carter

LB: Willie Gay Jr., Elijah Lee

CB: Rashad Fenton, Luq Barcoo

CB: Trent McDuffie, Deandre Baker, Brandin Dandridge

SCB: L'Jarius Sneed, Dicaprio Bootle

FS: Juan Thornhill, Deon Bush

SS: Justin Reid, Zayne Anderson

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranked Karlaftis as the eighth-best player in the 2022 class in its final big board. He was also ranked as the second-best edge in the class behind Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Scouting Department also listed Washington Commanders' Ryan Kerrigan as Karlaftis' pro comparison based on his "great first step, active hands" and power.

"Karlaftis has exceptional potential and will already have some ways to provide value early on as he continues to develop. As a three-year starter, he got better each season at Purdue, which should bode well for him unlocking himself further in the NFL. Karlaftis has the size, explosiveness and run-pass versatility to be one of the most disruptive players in the NFL in a few seasons."

While Karlaftis might not have the best rookie season, he'll certainly turn into one of the best edge rushers in the NFL once he develops a little further.

Adding pressure off the edge was a major need for the Chiefs, providing balance alongside Chris Jones and Frank Clark already starring in the front-seven. Karlaftis can rotate with Michael Danna and help a defense that finished 27th in the NFL against the pass last year.

After already selecting cornerback Trent McDuffie, it's clear Kansas City has improved defensively on Day 1 of the draft.