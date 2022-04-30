Matt Corral Drafted by Panthers: Carolina's Updated Depth Chart After Round 3

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers drafted Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral with the 94th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

Corral had an impressive junior season for the Rebels in 2021, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also rushed for 614 yards and 11 scores.

The 23-year-old also had an outstanding sophomore season in 2020, completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 506 yards and four scores. His running game greatly improved in each of his seasons at Ole Miss.

Here is what Carolina's draft chart will look like following the selection of Corral.

QB1: Sam Darnold

QB2: Matt Corral

Video Play Button Videos you might like

QB3: P.J. Walker

If Corral sees the field, it'll be interesting to see how he plays and fits in for the Panthers. There was no clear No. 1 quarterback in this year's class, so Corral will have to prove himself if he wants that designation.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranked Corral as the fourth-best quarterback in the draft behind Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. In addition, they ranked him as the 78th-best prospect.

B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice also compared Corral to Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley because of his above-average accuracy, his above-average arm strength and his consistent and quick release:

"Overall, Corral is a fun player whose competitive play will fire up teammates and create yards out of thin air. He can flash ball placement when in rhythm, but he has benefited from an offense that lets him wait for his receivers to come open based on both design and the pockets created. He needs a lot of work with timing, anticipation and the true quarterback processes that are required of full-time NFL starting quarterbacks."

Corral certainly might go through some growing pains during his first NFL season, but he should handle the challenge well.