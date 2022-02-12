Raiders Rumors: Rob Ryan Lands Contract as Senior Defensive Assistant

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Rob Ryan is reportedly joining Josh McDaniels' coaching staff with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ryan will serve as a senior defensive assistant for the 2022 season.

Ryan and McDaniels worked together with the New England Patriots. McDaniels joined the organization as a personnel assistant in 2001 when Ryan was in his second season as linebackers coach.

After the 2003 season, Ryan left the Patriots when he was hired as the Raiders defensive coordinator for head coach Norv Turner. He was with the team for five seasons before he took the same position with the Cleveland Browns.

Ryan also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2011-12), New Orleans Saints (2013-15) and Buffalo Bills (2016) as defensive coordinator.

Following a two-year hiatus, Ryan returned to the NFL in 2019 as inside linebackers coach for the Washington Football Team. He spent last season as inside linebackers coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Ravens replacing their defensive staff, including coordinator Don Martindale, Ryan left the club.

Ryan will coach under new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. They ranked 14th in the NFL in yards allowed (337.2 per game) and 26th in points allowed (25.8 per game) in 2021 while running Gus Bradley's defense.

Las Vegas made the postseason this season with a 10-7 record but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round.