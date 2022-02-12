Olympic Hockey Results 2022: USA Win vs. Canada Highlights Saturday's Scores

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Team USA scored a 4-2 victory over rival Canada on Saturday in one of the most anticipated games of the group stage in men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The day's play also featured the remaining quarterfinal matchups in the women's tournament, which saw Switzerland and Finland join the United States and Canada in the semifinals.

Let's check out the full list of scores from Saturday's action at Beijing National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Arena. That's followed by a recap of key games.

Men's Results (Pool Play)

Group A

United States 4, Canada 2

Germany 3, China 2

Group B

Denmark 5, Switzerland 3

Czech Republic 6, Russian Olympic Committee 5 (OT)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Women's Results (Quarterfinals)

Switzerland 4, Russian Olympic Committee 2

Finland 7, Japan 1

Saturday Recap

Although the lack of NHL players took some intrigue away from the battle between the U.S. and Canada, it was still an entertaining game between the longtime rivals.

It started with a bang, as Mat Robinson opened the scoring for the Canadians just one minute and 24 seconds into the opening period, but captain Andy Miele struck back for the Americans just over a minute later:

The U.S. took control of the contest with a pair of goals sandwiched around the first intermission. Ben Meyers scored late in the opening period and Brendan Brisson found the net early in the second:

Corban Knight pushed Canada back within one courtesy of a shorthanded goal late in the middle frame, and the nine-time gold medalists had a few chances to level the score but couldn't convert.

Kenny Agostino capped the scoring for Team USA in the third:

The United States, which opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over China, has impressed with its team-wide speed during the early stages of the event and has a legitimate shot at the podium.

Meanwhile, the American and Canadian women's teams are on another collision course for the gold-medal game, but Switzerland and Finland hope to spoil those plans.

The Swiss knocked off the Russians in thrilling fashion, as Alina Muller scored with 2:37 left in the third period to give Switzerland the lead after a back-and-forth encounter. Muller added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to punch their ticket to the next round.

While Switzerland gets prepared to face Canada, the Finns are heading toward a faceoff with the U.S. on a high note after their blowout of Japan.

Petra Nieminen led the offensive charge for Finland with a hat trick and two assists. Michelle Karvinen (one goal and two assists), Susanna Tapani (one goal and two assists) and Nelli Laitinen (three assists) also put up at least three points.

The women's semifinals are set for Monday in Beijing.

Sunday's hockey schedule features more pool play in Groups A and C: Team USA vs. Germany, China vs. Canada, Slovakia vs. Latvia and Finland vs. Sweden.