Kyrie Irving 'Frustrated' He Can't Play in Nets Home Games, Says GM Sean Marks

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is optimistic he will eventually be able to play in home games before the end of this season.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Nets general manager Sean Marks said no one is more frustrated that Irving can't play in games at Barclays Center than the seven-time All-Star.

"I think the most frustrated person in this whole thing is Kyrie," Marks said. "I mean, Kyrie is frustrated with the fact that he’s not able to be out there. … He’s obviously hoping for things to look different in the future here and for him to be able to participate in home and road games."

The irony of Irving's frustration is it's his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine that has made him unable to play in home games.

Per New York City guidelines, all people aged 12 and older are required to show proof of full vaccination in order to attend indoor events, including entertainment events such as sports games.

In an Instagram Live video prior to the start of the season, Irving called his decision not to get vaccinated "choosing what’s best for you."

The Nets originally announced before the season started that Irving wouldn't play or practice with the team until he could do so on a full-time basis.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 17 that the Nets were going to bring Irving back as a part-time player because of injuries and COVID absences from other players. He made his season debut Jan. 5 and has played 13 games.

There is no indication that New York City's vaccine mandate will change anytime soon. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul did announce Wednesday that indoor businesses are no longer required to have a mask-or-vaccine requirement as the Omicron variant has started to recede in recent weeks.

The Nets are suffering through a 10-game losing streak that has dropped them to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record.

Irving is averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.