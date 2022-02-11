Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins on Kyler Murray Wiping IG: Wants to Show off New Outfits

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins commented this week on quarterback Kyler Murray's recent decision to remove all Cardinals-related photos and mentions from his Instagram page.

Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio's Rich Gannon and Bruce Murray (h/t SI.com's Donnie Druin), Hopkins joked: "The only thing I could think [is] he wants to show off some new outfits for this upcoming season, he didn't want you guys to look at the old ones."

Murray hasn't made any public comments regarding why he wiped his Instagram clean, and none of his teammates seem to know the meaning behind it either.

The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, causing him to spurn an MLB baseball career after signing a contract with the Oakland Athletics.

Murray is considered one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL, and he helped the Cards reach the playoffs this season for the first time since 2015.

It was far from a perfect season for Murray and the Cardinals, though, as Murray missed three games with an ankle injury and wasn't as productive after returning.

Also, the Cards weren't very competitive in their NFC Wild Card Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, losing 34-11.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Murray had an especially tough time in that game, going 19-of-34 for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

One factor that worked against Murray during the 2021 season was the fact that Hopkins only appeared in 10 regular-season games because of injury. It was a huge loss since Hopkins was Murray's favorite target in 2020 and finished with 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Murray still managed to earn his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2021, but it is fair to wonder if his actions on Instagram mean he wants to be traded or is perhaps even considering a return to baseball.