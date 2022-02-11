Lakers Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook for Buddy Hield Move Discussed with Kings

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After passing on a Buddy Hield trade in favor of Russell Westbrook during the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly tried to put together a deal involving both players last month.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Lakers "showed covert interest in discussing possible Westbrook deals early on this season" with one such scenario involving Hield and the Sacramento Kings.

Hield wound up being traded to the Indiana Pacers, along with Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson, for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.