Mattress Mack Bets $5M on Bengals to Beat Rams in Super Bowl 56 After $4.5M Wager

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston-area businessman Jim McIngvale really believes in the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's David Purdum reported McIngvale, who's known as "Mattress Mack," placed a $5 million wager on the Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The 71-year-old had already put $4.5 million on the AFC champions, so he could be looking at a massive payout should Cincinnati prevail Sunday.

The Bengals are a four-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Joe Burrow was sacked an NFL-high 51 times in the regular season, so he may find himself under constant pressure from a Los Angeles front seven that includes Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

McIngvale is nonetheless optimistic about Cincinnati.

"I figure it's more of a toss-up," he said to Purdum. "It could come down to a final field goal, like a lot of these exciting playoff games."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.