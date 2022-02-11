Former MLB OF Jeremy Giambi's Death at Age 47 Ruled a Suicide in Coroner's Report

Jed Jacobsohn

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined former MLB outfielder Jeremy Giambi died by suicide, according to USA Today's Gabe Lacques.

The coroner listed a gunshot wound to the chest as Giambi's cause of death.

Giambi's agent confirmed the 47-year-old died Wednesday at his parents' home in Claremont, California.

Giambi spent six years in MLB across spells with the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. The bulk of his career came in Oakland, where he appeared in 270 games.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," the Athletics said in a statement. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

While playing for the A's in 2000 and 2001, Giambi was teammates with his older brother, five-time All-Star Jason Giambi. Jeremy hit 12 home runs and slugged .450 in 2001 as Oakland won 102 games and reached the playoffs for the second straight season.

However, the Athletics' 2001 postseason run is largely remembered for New York Yankees star Derek Jeter flipping the ball to Jorge Posada, who tagged Giambi out at the plate.

Giambi had a .263/.377/.430 slash line and finished with 52 home runs for his career. He last played in 2003 as a member of the Red Sox.

Prior to arriving in the majors, the California native helped Cal State Fullerton win a national title in 1995.